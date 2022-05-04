New River Towns Music Group Brings Fresh Live Music to Westchester 

Summer Indie Music Series Kicks off with Two Events

Two Westchester residents are combining forces to form River Towns Music Group (RTMG), a live event promotion and production company aimed at bringing world-class live music and events to New York’s River Towns.

Led by Liz Goodyear of Cortlandt Manor and Alain Begun of Briarcliff Manor, RTMG’s goal is to use live music not only to bring people together, but to bolster the local economies of the River Towns. This summer, RTMG will produce two indie music events in Peekskill.

June marks the company’s inaugural event. On Sunday, June 19, RTMG will host a Battle of the Bands competition at the Factoria at Charles Point. The Father’s Day event will feature local bands vying for an opening slot at RTMG’s indie music showcase at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The Battle of the Bands will be a free, outdoor, family-friendly event designed to engage local audiences, as well as partners and stakeholders, and to generate interest and anticipation for RTMG’s August show. The event will offer craft beer and upscale pub food for purchase from River Outpost, along with kids’ entertainment, ice cream from Bona Bona, and other fun surprises to entertain guests of all ages.

Louie Lanza, a partner in the Factoria and an integral supporter of Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, knows how important live music is to Peekskill’s local economy. “The Paramount is an economic driver for the downtown, as well as a community cultural center for the region,” says Lanza. “We’re excited that River Towns Music Group is bringing high-quality live music to Peekskill and debuting a new music genre at the Paramount.”

Other local partners helping Peekskill’s “Summer of Indie Music” succeed include Presenting Sponsor Ginsburg Development Companies, along with Berkshire Hathaway River Towns Real Estate, Bill Volz’s Westchester Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Allan Block Insurance, Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home, School of Rock Briarcliff, The Dance Conservatory, Dain’s Lumber and Korth & Shannahan Painting & Carpentry.

“GDC is pleased to support the Peekskill Summer of Indie Music event as the Presenting Sponsor,” said GDC CEO Martin Ginsburg. “As the owner of the Abbey Inn & Spa, we have witnessed Peekskill become a growing tourist destination, and believe this exciting event will be yet another reason for people to visit this special place and discover all the wonderful things happening that are transforming this city.”

Goodyear co-founded River Towns Media Group with River Journal owner and publisher Alain Begun. Liz, who lives a few minutes from Peekskill, spends most of her free time there because of its restaurants, live music, arts scene, and bigger-city feel. For a little more than a year, she’s been working to bring to Peekskill more of the kind of music she wants to hear.

“I’d love to open a place like the Bowery Ballroom up here one day, but in the meantime, the Paramount’s right there, in the heart of downtown Peekskill. It’s a beautiful venue with great sound, and it comes with a professional production team that feels like a family,” Goodyear says. “It’s a great place to test and build the local appetite for indie music.”

For River Towns Music Group, “Summer of Indie Music” marks the launch of an ambitious live music schedule, says Goodyear. The company plans to produce additional live music events in the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023, all building to a new outdoor music festival in Westchester in the summer of 2023.

For Battle of the Bands Submissions, tickets for the August show, and more info > rivertownsmusicgroup.com

For Sponsorship Opportunities > alain@rivertownsmusicgroup.com

PHOTO: LIZ

CAPTION: Liz Goodyear has been working for over a year to bring to Peekskill more of the kind of music she wants to see.

PHOTO: ABEGUN

CAPTION: River Journal owner Alain Begun is aiming to launch a new music festival in Westchester in 2023.

PHOTO: NASHKILL

CAPTION: Battle of the Bands will take place Father’s Day at River Outpost, part of The Factoria at Charles Point in Peekskill. (Photo: Enormous Creative)