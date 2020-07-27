NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital to Open New Maternity Center this Fall

When NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital leaders started talking about how to redesign their Maternity Center, they had a clear advantage: most members of the leadership team and redesign committee were women — and moms.

“Who better to plan a perfect maternity unit than a group of mothers?” said Dr. Meera Garcia, Division Chief of General Obstetrics and Gynecology at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

Set to open this fall, the committee designed the new state-of-the-art center to help moms-to-be feel more at ease and families more comfortable while visiting their tiniest new member.

“We’ve created an environment that is as soothing and welcoming as possible for our moms, their partners and family so that they can have a larger role in this very special experience,” says Dr. Garcia, who is also a practicing Ob/GYN with NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley, and Assistant Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons.

The private postpartum rooms are luxurious and spacious, complete with amenities such as comfortable beds for partners, a spa–like bathroom and shower, adjustable lighting, and individual temperature control.

“No one wants to feel like they are in a clinical environment during their most precious first family moments,” said Stacey Petrower, President of NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley. “So we have made sure our postpartum unit feels more like a spa than a hospital.”

Each labor and delivery room includes a soaking tub, which helps with laboring and comfort. The new center is also fully equipped with multiple triage suites and operating rooms, and a Level 2 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for newborns who need extra support.

The hospital provides a full range of services that moms-to-be may need before, during and after birth, including lactation consulting, birthing classes and breast-feeding support groups.

SUPERIOR TEAM APPROACH

NYP Hudson Valley’s maternity program is led by Dr. Garcia as an extension of Columbia University Irving Medical Center’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, which is a national leader in maternity care. This relationship brings the world-class services and expertise of NewYork-Presbyterian’s academic medical center here to our community.

Specialty teams — including Ob/GYNs, nurses, certified nurse-midwifes, and neonatologists — work collaboratively to ensure the healthiest possible journey through pregnancy, from prenatal care and childbirth to newborn care and postpartum follow-up.

Patients start their journey with the skilled obstetricians at recently renovated NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley offices in Cold Spring and Cortlandt Manor, and those physicians follow them through their journey to birth. The physicians also work closely with experts, including Columbia maternal fetal medicine and perinatal specialists, should more advanced care be needed.

“While we are very proud of the beautiful new space and enhanced amenities at our new center, we are even more proud of our amazing care team comprised of expert physicians, Magnet nurses and support staff,” said Stacey Petrower, president of NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley. “They always go the extra mile to provide personal attention to every patient and their family.”

“The doctors at NYP Hudson Valley made me feel cared for every step of the way,” said Prashanti Lee, a high-risk pregnancy patient and New York City resident who quarantined in Cortlandt Manor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Garcia delivered Lee’s baby at 35 weeks at NYP Hudson Valley on April 8, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in New York.

“It’s hard to sum up in a few sentences the birthing experience of having a baby a month early during a global pandemic,” said Lee. “But I feel lucky we came here. Dr. Garcia and (the other doctors at NYP Hudson Valley) made me feel cared for,” she says. “I knew I was in good hands. As a patient, you can’t ask for much more than that.”

The new center opens in fall 2020. To learn more about maternity services at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, visit nyp.org/Hvmaternity, or call 914-734-3258.