Kendal on Hudson Welcomes Carmela Carino as New Chief Financial Officer

Kendal on Hudson, Westchester County’s only Life Plan Community, announced the appointment of Carmela Carino as their new Chief Financial Officer. Carmela brings over 30 years of experience in not-for-profit and healthcare accounting and financial operations, distinguishing herself as a leader who aligns with Kendal’s values and the high level of expertise needed in this role.

“I am thrilled to join Kendal on Hudson,” shares Carmela. “As defined in the mission statement, Kendal is a place where strong values guide us in fostering a safe, non-judgmental space where everyone can truly be themselves. By embracing compassion, safety, and trust, we bring our values to life and cultivate a culture of belonging and acceptance. It’s a privilege to be part of this team and contribute to making a meaningful difference in the lives of residents and employees.”

Carmela’s professional history is marked by her most recent role as Director of Finance at a leading organization in palliative and end-of-life care and her tenure as Controller for one of New York City’s most prominent not-for-profit social service agencies. Known for her approachability and collaborative nature, Carmela has extensive experience providing sound administrative and fiscal leadership in large, mission-driven organizations.

Jean Eccleston, CEO of Kendal on Hudson, expressed her excitement about Carmela’s appointment. “Carmela brings a wealth of experience and a high level of professionalism to her new role. Her expertise will be instrumental in driving Kendal’s financial strategy. We are excited to welcome Carmela to the Kendal team and look forward to the positive impact she will make.”

With its unique blend of cultural opportunities and the natural beauty of the historic lower Hudson Valley, Kendal on Hudson offers a vibrant community just 35 miles from New York City. The community prides itself on being a warm, welcoming space where residents and staff thrive.

For more information about Kendal on Hudson, visit https://kohud.kendal.org/.