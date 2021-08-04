Jeff Bonville Named Vice President at Tompkins Mahopac Bank 

Enhancing its commercial banking capabilities, Tompkins Mahopac Bank has appointed Pleasantville, NY resident Jeff Bonville to vice president, commercial banking relationship manager. Bonville brings two decades of deep expertise in the banking and financial services industry to his position at Tompkins Mahopac Bank, having most recently served as a middle market relationship manager at Wells Fargo. In this role, he will work hand-in-hand with business owners throughout the Hudson Valley region to more efficiently operate their businesses and to realize long-term financial goals.

“Delivering a consistently high level of service to our valued business customers is important to us, particularly after the economic shifts that came out of the pandemic,” said Tompkins Mahopac Bank President and CEO David DeMilia. “Adding Jeff to our team will allow us to put this priority in motion. We know he’ll make a fantastic addition to our team and that our clients will benefit from having him in their corner.”

Bonville graduated from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA with a BA in Political Science. In addition to spending time with his wife and two children, he volunteers with Feeding Westchester in Elmsford, NY and coaches three sports teams through the Dad’s Club of Pleasantville, a nonprofit that oversees athletic programs for the Village of Pleasantville and the Pleasantville School District.