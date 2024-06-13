Golden Scoop Corporate Packing Competition Benefits Feeding Westchester

On Friday, June 7, 2024, 10 local companies joined in the fight against hunger “competition style”, at Feeding Westchester’s annual Golden Scoop Corporate Packing Competition. This fun—yet highly competitive—event resulted in 3,000 boxes of food packed and distributed to Westchester seniors.

“Golden Scoop is a day for doing good and having fun,” said Jenine Kelly, Vice President, Development, Marketing and Communications at Feeding Westchester. It is a great way for corporations to give back through volunteering while providing employees with a unique and engaging team-building opportunity. This year’s event was a success on every level.”

The Golden Scoop trophy was awarded to Stop & Shop, who reclaimed the title taken last year by Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., who generously hosted the event and finished a close second. PKF O’Connor Davies earned recognition as the Top Fundraising Team.

The ten participating teams are listed below:

Anonymous

Bloomberg

Captain Lawrence Brewing Co.

Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts

PKF O’Connor Davies

PURE Insurance

Robison Oil

Stephen Gould

Stop & Shop

Wells Fargo

The 3,000 boxes packed totaled 24,000 pounds (12 tons!) of food and will provide 18,000 meals in support of Feeding Westchester’s Nourishing Seniors programs. Feeding Westchester distributes food to all neighbors in need through a network of nearly 300 partners & programs throughout Westchester County. In total, participating teams raised over $53,000 to benefit Feeding Westchester’s work.