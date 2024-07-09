Delta Dental Community Care Foundation Awards $50,000 Grant to Open Door Family Medical Center

Open Door Family Medical Center is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the . This generous grant will support Open Door’s mission to provide essential oral health care services to uninsured and low-income families in the community.

As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Open Door Family Medical Center is committed to addressing racial and ethnic disparities in health outcomes. Open Door takes pride in its rigorous tracking of performance measures aimed specifically at addressing these disparities.

“Our commitment to equity is a core value at Open Door,” said Lindsay Farrell, President and CEO. “Last year, we were proud to have previously been ranked as a high performer in reducing health disparities between minorities and whites in certain chronic conditions including diabetes and hypertension. This recognition reflects our dedication to pursuing health equity and ensuring that all members of our community receive the care they need.”

The grant from Delta Dental Community Care Foundation will enable Open Door to expand its oral health care services, making a significant impact on the health and well-being of uninsured and low-income families. With this support, Open Door will continue to provide comprehensive, high-quality care to those who need it most.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation for their generous support,” said Naida Henriquez, Chief Dental Officer. “This grant will help us continue our mission of providing accessible, equitable health care and addressing the oral health needs of our community.”