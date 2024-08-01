Comparing Social Casinos: New York vs. Melbourne’s Gaming Trends

Before real-money casinos became mainstream, people gambled in public places for fun. Thanks to technological innovations, players can now gather across social networks to gamble. These new gaming platforms are called social casinos.

Social casinos may seem like any other casino at first glance, but there’s a world of difference. Unlike real-money casinos, social casinos do not have monetary payment options. This means you have to wager with virtual currencies and cannot earn real cash as a reward. The network’s algorithm also programs the outcome of the games on social casinos.

This piece discusses social casino trends by making a case study of social casinos in New York and Melbourne. Take a look.

Historical Background of Social Casinos in New York and Melbourne

In the 19th century, Saratoga Springs became the gambling headquarters of New York. From simple bets on horse races, the city became synonymous with all forms of gambling. Saratoga Springs is a tourist destination because of its mineral springs, but more people visit to place a bet on its race course.

As gambling activities in Saratoga began to spread to neighboring cities, the state made legislative changes. Taking into consideration the tribal, economic, and social impacts of gambling, the state banned gambling in 1821. Being the first American state to ban gambling, New York upheld the ban until the 1930s. Despite the 2013 amendments to the gambling laws, online casinos are still officially banned. The only exceptions to this ban are state-run lotteries, horse races, and non-profit games. Social casinos are protected under this excluded list.

As the only legal casino option apart from offshore sites, social casinos have become a haven for New Yorkers. These social casinos allow players access to their favorite games and other interactive features. Here, you can register an account via social media and play with sweeps or gold coins.

Historical Background of Social Casinos in Melbourne

The history of social casinos in Melbourne can be traced to the legislation governing gambling activities. The city’s first gambling license was issued in 1993 to Crown Melbourne. This became the prototype for licensing offline and online casinos in Australia. In Australia, casinos are regulated by both state and federal agencies. Some law enforcement agencies are also responsible for taking legal action against erring gambling establishments.

Australia goes to great lengths to protect the interests of players on various gaming platforms. This is why commissions like the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC), the Victorian Commission for Gambling Regulation (VCGR), and the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation (VCGLR) were created.

Like other cities in Australia, gambling in Melbourne is legal but highly regulated. For example, online casinos are illegal, but it is free to operate social casinos within the city. Although these casinos have no cash rewards, they are free to download and play. Players can also spend real money on in-game purchases.

Comparison of Social Casino Trends in New York and Melbourne

Social casinos operate on the same principles across jurisdictions. However, different legislative, regulatory, and social factors influence their growth across states. Here’s a comparison of social casino trends in New York and Melbourne:

Legislation

In America, the states are allowed to create and enforce their own laws. Thus, the operations of social casinos are at the mercy of state laws. These social casinos are expected to comply with individual states’ legal constraints and licensing restrictions. As one of the few states that does not support for-profit gaming, New York has custom-made laws that will help social casinos thrive.

On the other hand, social casinos in Melbourne are subject to the laws of the state of Victoria and national gambling regulations. Hence, social casinos do not get customized laws like their counterparts in New York. They are expected to fully comply with all regulatory standards, just as other casinos do.

Popularity

Checking the popularity of social casinos via a search engine is one way to gauge their popularity in any state. Search results on several search engines depict the widespread acceptance of social casinos in New York. These results include mentions of popular social casino platforms and legal constraints in the state.

For Melbourne, the search results for existing social casinos were rather weak. Like other cities in Australia, gambling in Melbourne is legal but highly regulated. One would expect that the restrictions on real money online casinos will allow social casinos to thrive. Contrary to this expectation, social casinos appear to have gained less attention.

Future Prospects

Judging by previous precedents with online casinos, the future prospects of social casinos will be heavily influenced by legislative developments. In New York, the legislative arms of government have met several times to discuss potential expansions of the industry. The state is expected to continue legalizing social casinos, increasing their accessibility, and creating new opportunities for bettors.

Social casinos in Melbourne are also undergoing several changes. The Australian casino industry is in a state of flux, with several related and unrelated changes.

Final Thoughts

This comparison of social casinos in NY and Melbourne has provided valuable insights into their historical, legislative, and future aspects. This points to the long-term impact of laws on the industry’s development.

New York is a good example of how customized laws can encourage the growth of social casinos. This will create a trickle-down effect of proper bankroll management and responsible gambling. Since players only need virtual currencies to play games, there will be fewer incidents of problem gambling.