Allan Block Insurance Celebrates 65 Years Serving the River Towns

The story of Allan Block Insurance began in 1959 when Allan Block began his career selling insurance door to door in Tarrytown. Allan walked with a limp that resulted from anisomelia from childhood polio. He used his disability to his advantage. People were amazed at how determined he was to not let the disability prevent him from achieving his goals.

Block’s first office was on Neperan Road above Harnick Bros. Jewelers. His success enabled him to buy the building at 24 South Broadway in 1974.

Unfortunately, Allan didn’t live to see what he was building. He died in 1981. His wife Barbara took over and in 1984, expanded the office space by purchasing 20 South Broadway. Barbara was a librarian before joining Allan at the agency. After his death, she asked Ed Schultz and JoAnne Murray to run the agency.

Murray and Schutz continue Allan’s ideals and have built a thriving agency that continues to give back to the community. Allan taught the team early on how important giving back to the community is and it has become a hallmark of the agency.

Allan Block Insurance has been consistently recognized for their expertise, earning awards such as Best of Westchester’s “Best Insurance Agency” in 2018 and 914 INC.’s “Best in Business Insurance” in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Hanover Insurance Company honored the agency as Regional Agent of the Year in 2023, and in 2024, Traveler’s Insurance Company acknowledged them as Agent of the Year. But, according to Murray, the most meaningful recognition comes from local organizations like the Tarrytown Sleepy Hollow Historical Society, Elizabeth Mascia Child Care Center, The Salvation Army, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Rotary Club for their commitment to the community.

The executive team, led by Vice Presidents Laura Murray-Faggella and Neil Bush, alongside Operations Manager Stephanie Casey and Bookkeeper George Moore, is complemented by a staff with an average tenure of over 15 years. The agency is deeply rooted in the community, with many team members actively involved in local non-profits. According to Murray, “our years of expertise have taught us that listening is the best way to help our clients navigate the ever-changing world of insurance, whether it pertains to their home, auto, hobbies, or business needs. At Allan Block Insurance, we strive to help insurance fit seamlessly into the puzzle that is life.

What’s with the Red Phone Booth?

Barbara Block was instrumental in purchasing the Red English Phone Booth that sits in front of the Allan Block office. In the 1980’s a modernization scheme by the Post Office in England led to the removal of large numbers of the traditional red phone booths. Barbara’s niece was living in England and with her assistance, Barbara purchased the phone booth. Today you will find that red phone booth in front of the two office buildings where a mannequin wears a Yankee uniform, Sleepy Hollow High School football uniform, Santa Claus costume, or other outfits to celebrate the season. People often stop to take pictures in front of it.

24 S Broadway, Tarrytown

914-631-4353

allanblockinsurance.com