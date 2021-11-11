A 6-Step Guide to Choosing a Roofing Contractor

The roof is one of the most important parts of a building, as it protects everything inside from whatever might lie outside. And while roofs are simple in principle, you can’t just hire any company to do yours. You need to find a contractor who will do the job correctly, with quality materials. And when you do find that contractor, how will you choose? Don’t worry, we offer up this 6-step guide to help people choose the right roofing company for their next project.

1. Experience with Different Materials

A roofer will need to know how to work with a wide variety of surfaces, from asphalt shingles to clay tiles. They’ll also need experience with some metal roofs as well as asbestos abatement and removal. Be sure that they offer a complete range of services before you hire them. There are different kinds of requirements both for commercial and residential roofs depending on different things – the climate you live in is one of them. Additionally, a contractor should be able to provide you with different options when they’re recommending their services, so you can choose the one that fits your needs the best, and they can hardly do that if they don’t have experience with how different materials behave under different conditions.

2. Location

When thinking about hiring a roofing contractor, it’s always best to look locally first. Since this contractor will need to come to your home or business, you want to make sure they are nearby. If they are too far away, not only will it be harder for them to get there when an issue arises, but it can also mean paying more in fees for travel costs. Additionally, if you have a contractor on hand that’s nearby, then any repair or material costs will be more affordable. If something does happen to your roof on the weekend or during a time when you’re away from home, you’ll want to make sure they can come quickly and get it fixed. Chances are, large roofing projects won’t get done in a day, and you don’t want to waste time waiting for your contractor to travel from far away when you have a problem.

3. Customer Reviews

Just like with any other service or product, you should be checking out what people have to say about a roofing contractor before you hire them. When people leave reviews of someone’s services online, there’s usually a good reason for it – they’re either happy or unhappy with the end result. You can find out which side of that line your contractor falls by looking at reviews and testimonials. There should be both good and bad reviews, as this will let you know that your contractor does stand behind their products or services. However, if there are only negative reviews, then it might be a sign that you need to look elsewhere for your contractor.

4. Licenses and Insurance

Roofers should be licensed, insured, and bonded. In addition to your project being done to industry standards, this protects you from liability in case the roofer damages any property or causes injury while doing their job. Any contractor that’s going to work on your home should be professional enough to carry these credentials and will more than likely mention them themselves during the interview process. If you’re hiring a contractor to do commercial work, such as on a business or school, there should be separate requirements. However, roofers for commercial and residential properties should both have the appropriate licenses and insurance for their projects.

5. Get A Few Quotes

Once you’ve found the roofing contractors in your area, it’s time to get some quotes. And we’re not just talking about the cheapest – you want to know they’re good at what they do and that they’ll be able to complete the job quickly and efficiently. Getting a few different prices will help you figure out which contractor is best for your situation – you’ll be able to see if one roofer can do the job better than another, and what will fit into your budget. It’s always a good idea to go with someone who has experience in roofs or has worked on projects like yours before. Finding a contractor willing to work with your insurance company to relieve some financial burdens off you is another good sign that they’re professional and reliable.

6. Project Completion Time

When choosing a contractor, make sure to ask them how long the project will take. You’ll want to know not only how long it will be before they can start, but also what time frame of your choosing is available for when they’re done. Depending on the size of your roofing project, it may take more than one day to complete it, or it may take longer if you’re getting your entire roof replaced. It’s important that your contractor is willing and able to work within your timetable, and it’s important that they’re upfront about the time it’s going to take to get the work done. Having realistic expectations on your part, and then sticking to them is what you should be looking for when hiring someone to do your roofing.

Asking the right questions during the interview process, checking online reviews, and getting several quotes are all ways to make sure you choose the best roofer possible. When you’re putting money into your home’s exterior, it’s always smart to invest in quality – and you do that by hiring the best. The right contractor will make sure everything gets done to industry standards and your satisfaction, and you’ll be able to rest easy knowing your home is protected from those harsh elements.