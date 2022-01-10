6 Things You Need To Know About SMS Messaging

Consumers are becoming more comfortable interacting with businesses on their mobile devices. Now, the majority of users access the Internet with their mobile devices. And they are increasingly communicating with companies via SMS messaging. Although not as widely used as social media, SMS messaging is a beloved communication method. And it’s still a vital tool for engagement and customer service.

There are several reasons why your company should be using SMS messaging to connect with customers:

It’s quick.

It’s easy.

It’s primarily personal

In many parts of the world, folks can’t use other forms of communication if cell phone towers or Wi-Fi connections aren’t available – making SMS messaging a great way to reach those audiences. The following are six things you need to know about SMS messaging:

One Can Easily Know The Messages Status

Although companies can use a wide range of messaging tools for business purposes, only some indicate whether the messages were successfully sent. Email and social media platforms do not consistently deliver text messages or allow customers to know if their texts were even received. On the other hand, SMS messaging has an in-built delivery receipt feature – allowing recipients to see when they received your message. This is helpful because it shows customers that you are making an effort to communicate with them. In addition, if you get failed messages, you can always re-send another text. This way, you can avoid bad reputations as a business because of your delivery problems.

The Majority Of Users Communicate With Businesses Via SMS Messaging

One of the benefits of SMS messaging is that it’s a common form of communication among smartphone users. What does this mean for your business? If you have a customer base that uses smartphones, then messaging apps aren’t going away anytime soon. That means your customers are still open to communicating via text messages. And since most SMBs already use email marketing campaigns or social media to engage with their customers, your audience is likely comfortable engaging via text messaging, too.

SMS Messaging Allows Direct Communications

When you use social media for business, you’re not just connecting with customers but also building relationships with them. The same goes for using SMS messaging for customer service and engagement purposes. When consumers can contact support directly through a texting service, they feel more valued because the business is making an effort to reach out to them personally. Also, since texts are so short in length (160 characters), people have little patience if businesses take too long to respond or don’t answer at all. So not only does text messaging build trust, but it also encourages customers to take action.

SMS Messaging Is Personal And Informal

In many cases, people favor informal modes of communication over those more formal. For example, Email is often favored by marketers and journalists who want to communicate with clients professionally. However, most consumers prefer something a bit more personal – like SMS messaging. SMS messaging is also preferred because it’s informal mainly. There’s no need for any sort of formal greeting all the time – users text each other as they would if they were speaking face-to-face or on the phone. This means SMEs can easily let their customers know what’s happening behind the scenes, make them feel unique and valued, and ultimately convince them to take action.

Text Messages Can Be Customized To Your Customer’s Preferences

One of the benefits of SMS messaging is that users can customize their personal preferences so that only certain people send them messages – even if those individuals haven’t opted into receiving communications from your brand. For example, some people only allow family members and friends to contact them via text message – but don’t mind getting marketing messages as long as they have selected that option. On the other hand, others don’t want texts from anyone – including friends, family members, and businesses. However, they’re okay with emails. It’s best to know your customer’s preferences so that you can send them messages accordingly without too much trouble or confusion.

Text Messages Reach Customers Even When They Aren’t Checking Email

Although it may seem like email marketing is the most effective way to reach people because email inboxes are accessible any time of day. This isn’t always true for all users because some people prefer not to check their emails every hour of the day. And even if they do log into their email accounts during off-hours, chances are they won’t be able to respond promptly. On the other hand, texts can be sent directly to your customers’ mobile phones – even if they’re sleeping or working. This is why SMS messaging has become such a popular communication method for businesses and marketers because it’s so convenient for everyone involved.

Texting is a quick, easy, and convenient way to communicate with customers. Because of the frequency at which SMS messages are sent, businesses need to ensure all potential clients hear their messaging efforts. Not only will you earn customer trust, but you’ll also be able to influence them into taking action. All in all, text messages open the door for increased engagement with existing leads and new consumers who would have otherwise not picked up the phone or checked Email.