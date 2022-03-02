Arts & Culture

5th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival at Peekskill Riverfront  

March 2, 2022

The 5th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival and Plant Sale will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022. Held from 10 am – 5 pm, rain or shine, the event is free. Sponsored by the Peekskill Rotary, all proceeds go back to the local community and to international projects through Rotary International. River Journal North is a proud sponsor of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Peekskill Riverfront Green Park
Free Admission and Free Parking

CHILDREN’`S ACTIVITIES

  • Arts & Crafts
  • Flower Pot Painting
  • Kids’ Games
  • Bouncy Slides

RAFFLE PRIZES – Call 914-739-2020 to reserve Raffle Tickets before event.

  • Win up to $15,000!
  • One $5,000 Grand Prize
  • 1 Prize of $3,000, 7 of $1,000
  • $100/Ticket, Only 300 Sold*

FESTIVAL EVENTS

  • Plant Sale
  • Food Trucks
  • Craft Vendors
  • Silent Auction

