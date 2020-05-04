One-Eyed Owl, our anonymous senior citizen, always come up with interesting info and handy ideas. Here’s his latest contribution…

Dr. Rishi Desai, Chief Medical Officer of Osmosis, and a former epidemic intelligence service officer in the division of viral diseases at CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), says that the hand sanitizer recipe below will kill 99.9 percent of germs after 60 seconds.

What you’ll need…

isopropyl or rubbing alcohol (99%)

1/4 cup of aloe veragel or any lotion that contains aloep (to help keep your hands smooth and to counteract the harshness of alcohol)

10 drops of essential oil, such as lavender oil, or you can use lemon juice instead

Directions…

Pour all ingredients into a bowl, ideally one with a pouring spout like a glass measuring container

Mix with a spoon and then beat with a whisk to turn the sanitizer into a gel

Pour the ingredients into an empty bottle for easy use, and label it “Hand Sanitizer”

Wash those hands vigorously and often

One-Eyed Owl is a local senior citizen and writer who enjoys many things, including anonymity.