Why Buffalo will Win Super Bowl LVI: Our Expert Prediction

If you ask most any NFL player what their top dream and desire is as a professional football player, the answer will most likely be to win a Super Bowl. At least one, if by chance the player answering the question plays with Tom Brady then he’ll probably win more than one Super Bowl before his career is over, but let’s stick with one for now. Super Bowl betting experts are already compiling initial predictions as to which teams look best to win the Super Bowl in the upcoming season. A normal thing to do at the beginning of each season.

One thing that stands out is that of the 32 teams that make up the NFL, 12 of them have never won a Lombardi trophy. Some have gone to the big game but ended up falling short. Others have never even gotten that far. One team that stands out and looks ready to take the step and finally break that drought is the Buffalo Bills. So, here is our case as to why the Bills could realistically win their 1st Super Bowl Title in the upcoming season.

A Little Super Bowl Background on the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills hold a record that, while impressive, is also heartbreaking. The Bills hold the record for appearing four straight Super Bowls, from 1991 to 1994 and losing all four times. But in this upcoming season the Bills don’t just look like a top contender to go to the Super Bowl but also to have a real chance to win it, especially after being so close last season, losing in the AFC Championship game to the Chiefs.

This Coaching Staff Is Elite

If the NFL has shown fans anything, it’s that it doesn’t matter how good the players on your team are, if you do not have a good coaching staff to guide them. Well, Sean McDermott, the Bills head coach, who has become one of the better coaches in the NFL in recent years has surrounded himself with two of the best coordinators in the league by his side. Both are more than ready to be head coaches and have been interviewed for head coaching positions in the past year.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the mastermind behind the development of not just the Bills offensive unit that is one of the best in the league, but especially of QB Josh Allen. Week in and week out, the Bills offense looks unstoppable. On the defensive side, Leslie Frazier is the man responsible for making the Bills defense one of the scariest in all of the AFC. Frazier has elevated this defense to become a no thrills, will pound you if we catch you, kind of defense that screams out Buffalo from wherever you see it.

Josh Allen, Steffon Diggs, What Else Could You Need?

On the offensive side of the ball, Buffalo should thank the football Gods every day for blessing them with star QB Josh Allen. Allen has gone from an average to good QB to becoming one of the league’s best. Allen has a cannon for an arm but also brings to the table an incredible athleticism, which helped him to a total of eight rushing scores last season.

But of course, Allen doesn’t do all the work himself, he is surrounded by some top tier WR’s, RB’s and TE’s led by former Vikings star Steffon Diggs. Diggs and Allen have formed a connection that clicks on all cylinders for the Bills offense game in and game out.

Buffalo’s Defense is Scary Good

On defense, even with a few bumps in the road last season, this unit still holds up as one of the best in the league. With a mix of proven star veterans like Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre’Davious White and rookies Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham Jr, the Bills will be a defensive force to be reckoned with.

Give this unit a chance to do what they do best, combined with what the offense has to offer in front of their diehard fans and you know that magic will come out of Buffalo.