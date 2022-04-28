The 5 Most Popular Sports in New York

New York is a diverse state, a melting pot of cultures and traditions. As a result, there are many varied tastes when it comes to sports. Some of these are to be expected while others will surprise you.

We’ve checked New York online casinos and sportsbooks, we’ve scanned the data, and we’ve perused the polls—here’s what we’ve learned about the state’s most popular sports.

Football



Not only is football the biggest sport in the US, but New York is also home to three NFL franchises: Giants, Jets, and Bills. It’s the ultimate football state and one with plenty of cross-state rivalries.

In fact, not only is football the state’s most popular sport, but it has an almost unassailable lead. It seems highly unlikely that it will be knocked off the top spot anytime soon.

Baseball

The New York Yankees is one of the most recognizable teams in global sport. Even in countries that know little about baseball, you’ll still see Yankees caps and t-shirts.

The Yankees hold the record for the most World Series wins and are one of the nation’s most iconic franchises. For many New York residents, watching a game at Yankee Stadium or on TV is a family tradition and that’s why it’s so popular.

Soccer

Soccer is the world’s most popular sport by a long way, but the US is one of the few countries where it’s not number one. That is steadily changing, though, and it’s one of the three most popular sports in this state.

Many Americans get their fix of soccer watching major European and South American leagues, but the growth of MLS has also helped. New York City FC and New York Red Bulls have helped to make this sport popular in the Empire State. It also has a rich history courtesy of New York Cosmos.

Over the decades, New York has served as a base for many of the world’s best soccer players, including the great Thierry Henry, who scored over 50 MLS goals to add to his record-breaking Premier League tally.

Golf

Golf is a massively popular sport in New York. It’s something that all ages can enjoy, and as the state has many great courses, there is no shortage of options for a spot of weekend golfing.

The professional game has also been given a boost in recent years thanks to increased TV coverage and some very exciting young players.

Basketball

The Nets and the Knicks are far from the most successful teams in the NBA, but they have both helped to make basketball one of the state’s top five sports. In younger age groups, it probably squeaks into the top 3, as there is a strong tradition of high school and college basketball.

Summary: Most Popular Sports

The above list may contain a few surprises, but it’s worth noting that it’s not easy to accurately predict which sports are the most popular. There are far too many factors to consider. However, this is a pretty good estimation and reflects the changing tastes of NY sports fans.