Grand Prix New York Racing & Entertainment Launches State of the Art Multi-Level Track and Extreme Play Ninja Park

Grand Prix New York Racing & Entertainment has brought a new level of excitement and speed to the thrill-seekers of Westchester County with the launch of their multi-level track as well as the Grand Prix Extreme Play (GPX) Park. The addition of the multi-level track and ‘GPX’ was unveiled at a special launch party and ribbon cutting to the press and special guests on Thursday, November 14th, where attendees had the opportunity to tour the space and try out these new additions.

The new multi-level track features electronically controlled karts with a race track that goes from 0 to 8.6 ft. and includes up to 1,700 linear ft. of track for adults, 295 ft. of track for juniors and a special 141 ft. of track for the littler starters ages 4 – 6. The Adult Track includes hairpins, spiral ramp, constant radium turns, banked semi-oval turns, increasing radius turns, and elevation changes, with a projection of the fastest lap time of 46 seconds, and is equipped with cool cosmic lighting.

In addition to the multi-level track, the new Grand Prix Extreme Play Park features almost 20,000 square feet of attractions including 13 climbing walls and structures, a ninja obstacle course with gravity-defying obstacles, an 80’ zip line, bouldering wall, aerial silk curtains, jousting pit, rotating log elements known as the “Meat Grindr”, and a dodge ball play area.

“We are excited that these new additions are now officially open to the public,” said William Diamond, Co-Founder of Diamond Properties, LLC. “After two years of planning and hard work the addition of the multi-level race track and the Grand Prix Extreme Play Park will make Grand Prix New York Racing & Entertainment the premiere venue for racing and entertainment in Westchester County.”

The multi-level race track and Grand Prix Extreme Play Park are open and available to the public on Mondays-Fridays from 3pm-10pm, Saturdays from 10am-12am, and Sundays from 10am-9pm. To learn more about these new additions, please contact Laressa Gjonaj, Marketing Director at 914-773-6214 or via email at lgjonaj@dpmgt.com.