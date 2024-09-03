Cortlandt

Cortlandt 10U Ballclub Wins Regional Crown 

September 3, 2024
Members of the Cortlandt American 10U championship squad are (from left) Bobby Higgins, Colin Harkins, Haiden Tarkington, Henry Clarke-Gebhard, Bryson Mendez, Ryan Byrd, Declan Cohall, Peter Fatica, Ryan Ferraguzzi, Carter Rexhouse, Jose Gonzalez, Cooper Moscati, Brayden Steinberg. Coaches are (from left, in rear) James Gebhard (Assistant Coach), Bryan Harkins (Assistant Coach), Shawn Tarkington (Head Coach)

Congratulations to the Cortlandt American 10U Travel Team, which won the Division 4 Gold Bracket Championship for the Greater Hudson Valley Baseball League (GHVBL) on August 3, 2024 in Danbury (Conn.) 

The Greater Hudson Valley Baseball League has hosted teams all over New York & Connecticut for more than 25 seasons.  

GHVBL completed the largest year in its history, with 80 teams that competed in the 10U division, from throughout Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, New York Metro, Fairfield, and surrounding counties in the tri-state area.  

