Cortlandt 10U Ballclub Wins Regional Crown 

Congratulations to the Cortlandt American 10U Travel Team, which won the Division 4 Gold Bracket Championship for the Greater Hudson Valley Baseball League (GHVBL) on August 3, 2024 in Danbury (Conn.)

The Greater Hudson Valley Baseball League has hosted teams all over New York & Connecticut for more than 25 seasons.

GHVBL completed the largest year in its history, with 80 teams that competed in the 10U division, from throughout Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, New York Metro, Fairfield, and surrounding counties in the tri-state area.