Breeders Cup Explained: Everything You Need To Know About The Event

Breeders Cup is without a doubt one of the biggest horse races in the world, gaining the attention of millions of horse racing enthusiasts from all around the world.

After the Triple Crown races, the Breeders’ Cup is the next biggest race in the calendar and is often considered the fourth leg of the Triple Crown races.

Since we approach the date of the Breeders’ Cup, it is time to get to know more about this incredible event, how it works and what to expect.

Learning more about the race can actually help you make the right decision on race day by placing a bet on a winning horse.

What is the Breeders’ Cup

The Breeders’ Cup is a two-day event of elite horse racing, that attracts the biggest names in the industry from all around the world. In the past couple of years, we’ve seen contenders coming from England, Japan, Germany, France, Canady, Chile, Peru, New Zealand, Argentina, South Africa, UAB, and many more countries.

This extraordinary event is considered a year closer to professional horse racing, which is why it attracts the attention of many high-end competitors. You can find the current odds for the event here: https://www.twinspires.com/breeders-cup/odds

It is a championship that includes 14 races in total, such as:

Friday 2-year-old races:

NetJets Juvenile Fillies

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Juvenile Turf Sprint

Juvenile Turf

TVG Juvenile

Saturday 3-year-old races:

BigAss Fans Dirt Mile

Turf Sprint

Filly and Mare Sprint

Qatar Racing Sprint

FanDuel Mile

Maker’s Mark Filly and Mare Turf

Longines Distaff

Longines Tuft

Longines Classic

The breeder’s cup this year will take place on November 4-5, and in most cases, it takes place the first weekend of November. This gives out contenders plenty of time to qualify during spring, summer, and fall.

How Horses Gain Entry

In order to participate in the Breeders Cup you have to qualify. Considering that the Breeders’ Cup is reserved for only the best horses in the world, the competition is fierce.

Throughout the year, there are some prestigious races that are held and offer a “Win and You’re In” for a specific Breeders’ Cup Race.

If all the places aren’t filled in the races, the organizers are using a points system and different points are awarded depending on a place in the race.

Prize Money on the Breeders’ Cup 2022

One of the things that makes the Breeders’ Cup so attractive for many competitors is the huge prize purse split across all 14 races. In total, the prize purse of the Breeders’ Cup stands at $31 million for the two days of racing.

Each race offers a different amount depending on the competition and attractiveness of the race.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is the most popular race of the event and this Grade 1 race offers a massive $ million prize purse. Other races include a smaller prize purse from $1 to $4 million.

Where Will the Breeders’ Cup 2022 Take Place?

The Breeders’ Cup event doesn’t have a permanently racing facility and it is an event that moves to a different state every year. The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Championship will be held at Keeneland Race Course, which is often considered the heart of thoroughbred racing.

This is the third time that the Breeders’ cup comes to Keeneland, and we expect a big crowd considering the empty stadium due to Covid Regulations in recent years.

What to Expect in Breeders’ Cup 2022?

This is going to be one of the most exciting horse racing events this year. With big names prepared for one of the races on the Breeders’ Cup, this is going to be the most competitive race in a while.

Of course, this is all great for horse racing enthusiasts just because they have the opportunity to see the best horses from all around the world.

The Breeders’ Cup will be covered on NBC, Peacock, and the USA network, or you can watch it on the Breeders’ Cup apps on your mobile.