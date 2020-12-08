Sponsored Content

Give the Gift of Self-Care for the Holidays 

December 8, 2020
There are a lot of great gift ideas that won’t bust your budget.

The challenge of living our lives during the pandemic has led people to return to the basics of spending time at home with our immediate families  

The holidays have always been a time to gift experiences and items to start off a great new year. Highpriced gifts are increasingly less important in an environment prioritizing the health of ourselves and those closest to us. 

With all the stress associated with work, school and even day-to-day activities, many of us are also spending less time taking care of our bodies. Give the gift of selfcare, with low-cost options for everyone in the family.  

You might even turn gift-giving into a family spa night. 

Gifts under $50 

  • Bubble Pods by Tru Kid – natural/tear-free/gluten free $15 
  • Hand Sanitizer by Orly– vegan/cruelty-free $10 
  • Shaving Brush by Tweezerman G.E.A.R. $25 
  • Dermaplaner by Tweezerman – bright complexion $25 
  • Hand & Foot Relief by Aveda – vegan/cruelty-free/natural $20 
  • Mini Hot Brush by Amika $50 
  • Reusable Silicone Face Mask by Honest – layer with your favorite serum $15 
  • Marvelous Mini Nail Kit by Orly – vegan/cruelty-free $10 CHILD FRIENDLY  
  • Harry’s razor – clean, soft shave starting @ $9 
  • Turbie Twist- micro fiber towel protects styled hair, soaks up excess water, 2pack $10 

Jillian Sherman is the owner of Zokkoz Salon in Briarcliff Manor. You can send her your beauty questions > editorial@riverjournalonline.com.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Laser Hair Removal vs Electrolysis: What’s Best for Permanent Results?

5 Steps You Can Take to Improve Your Heart Health 

Live Church Service Series Offering Spiritual Solutions to Today’s Challenges

River Towns’ Property Market Continues to Improve

About the Author: Jillian Sherman