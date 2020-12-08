Give the Gift of Self-Care for the Holidays 

The challenge of living our lives during the pandemic has led people to return to the basics of spending time at home with our immediate families.

The holidays have always been a time to gift experiences and items to start off a great new year. High–priced gifts are increasingly less important in an environment prioritizing the health of ourselves and those closest to us.

With all the stress associated with work, school and even day-to-day activities, many of us are also spending less time taking care of our bodies. Give the gift of self–care, with low-cost options for everyone in the family.

You might even turn gift-giving into a family spa night.

Gifts under $50

Bubble P ods by Tru Kid – natural/tear-free/gluten free $15

Hand S anitizer by O rly– vegan/cruelty-free $10

Shaving B rush by Tweezerman G.E.A.R. $25

Dermaplaner by Tweezerman – bright complexion $25

Hand & Foot Relief by Aveda – vegan/cruelty-free/natural $20

Mini H ot B rush by Amika $50

Reusable Silicone Face Mask by Honest – layer with your favorite serum $15

Marvelous Mini Nail Kit by Orly – vegan/cruelty-free $10 CHILD FRIENDLY

Harry’s razor – clean, soft shave starting @ $9

Turbie T wist- micro fiber towel protects styled hair, soak s up excess water , 2 – pack $10

Jillian Sherman is the owner of Zokkoz Salon in Briarcliff Manor. You can send her your beauty questions > editorial@riverjournalonline.com.