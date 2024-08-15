Westchester County’s Revolutionary War Era History: Building Awareness and Appreciation

Revolutionary Westchester 250 announced the September 25, 2024 opening of a free exhibit that highlights one of the most remarkable chapters in the Revolutionary War—one that played out right here in Westchester County. Intrigue, betrayal, and chance circumstances will come to life for visitors to Treason of the Blackest Dye, the True Story of Arnold, André, and the Three Honest Militiamen. If the events that unfolded here in 1780 had turned out differently, America’s war for Independence may well have been lost!

Curated and produced by Revolutionary Westchester 250 (RW250) and hosted by The Pocantico Center of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the exhibit highlights Benedict Arnold’s treasonous plans and the remarkable capture of the British spy, Major André. The exhibit runs from September 25 to December 11, 2024 and brings together rarely seen and valuable original documents and artifacts as well as costumes from the popular AMC television series Turn: Washington’s Spies. Following opening day, high quality facsimiles stand in for the some of the documents and artifacts. Several related events, including an immersive experience using AI-generated imagery and 360-degree content, will also take place in September.

It was very much a “treason of the blackest dye” that began to unfold on September 22, 1780. Meeting secretly, General Benedict Arnold turned over plans for West Point to British spy Major John André. With the plans, which André concealed in his boots, the British might have captured West Point and turned the tide of the war. Instead, André was captured in Tarrytown by three local militiamen and Arnold’s plot was uncovered. André would be executed as a spy days later, while Arnold made a narrow escape and defected to the British.

Now, nearly 250 years later, the original “boot papers” return to Tarrytown for the very first time. Loaned by the New York State Archives, the rare papers will be on view during the exhibit’s opening day, and then replaced with exact facsimiles for the duration of the show.

Additional items on view will include the original Fidelity Medal awarded by a grateful Congress to one of the militiamen, Issac Van Wart, on loan from the New York State Museum; an original Revolutionary War orderly book, loaned by the U.S. Military Academy Library, with “Treason of the Blackest Dye” written boldly across its pages on the day General Nathanael Greene received news of Arnold’s treason; the buttons from the Hessian coat local militiaman John Paulding was wearing at the time of the capture, loaned by The Historical Society serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown; and other items loaned by private collectors. Costumes, original cast photos and a script from the AMC Series Turn: Washington’s Spies will highlight the ongoing interest in this event in the popular imagination. (The Fidelity Medal and Orderly book will also be replaced with facsimiles after opening day.)

Information panels created by RW250 using primary sources and rarely seen visual material will tell the story of this remarkable event and the key players. In addition to the public viewing, RW250 is offering free docent-led field trips open to any Westchester school. The field trips incorporate the New York State Social Studies Framework for grade 7 (History of the United States and New York State) and grade 11 (United States History and Government) and allow students to engage with the wealth of primary sources included in the exhibit. To learn more about scheduling a field trip, contact 1780capture@gmail.com.

With financial support from Westchester County, RW250 has created a free informational brochure about the Arnold/André plot, based on the exhibit panels. The brochure will be available at The Pocantico Center exhibit and also distributed to the public at historic sites and other locations.

Treason of the Blackest Dye Exhibit

September 25 to December 11, 2024

The Pocantico Center, 200 Lake Road, Tarrytown N.Y.

The exhibit is free, but advance timed-ticket reservations are required.

To reserve one of the limited number of tickets click here. Tickets issued on a first-come basis.

Some original documents will be replaced with facsimiles after Sept. 25.

Fall Forum Lecture and Reception

At this year’s Pocantico Fall Forum, Sara Mascia, Ph.D., will present Reflections on Heroes and Highwaymen: A Local Perspective on the Capture of Major André. The 7:00 p.m. lecture will be preceded by a reception with special access to the exhibit.

September 25, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Pocantico Center, 200 Lake Road, Tarrytown N.Y.

Free tickets will be offered beginning September 3 here.

Additional Events

Rendezvous with Treason: The André/Arnold Conspiracy

In partnership with RW250, Rockefeller State Park Preserve is excited to announce a special event in honor of this pivotal moment in our nation’s history. In a dramatic performance, Sean Grady and Gary Petagine will bring to life two of the most intriguing characters in the American Revolution—Major John André and General Benedict Arnold during their fateful meeting in Haverstraw, New York in September of 1780. The events following their collusion played out across Putnam, Westchester, Orange, and Rockland Counties. The 50-minute production allows these infamous men an opportunity to tell their side of the story and the motivations behind the plot that could have ended the cause for independence. A Q&A will follow the performance.

This special Rockefeller State Park Preserve program will take place at the Pocantico Hills Fire Department, 531 Bedford Rd., Tarrytown, NY 10591. The building is wheelchair accessible. The event is free but advance registration is required.

Sunday, September 8, 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. To register click here.

The Real Story: André, Arnold and Treason of the Blackest Dye

On September 23, 1780, Tarrytown was the site of an event that likely altered the outcome of the Revolutionary War: the capture of British spy Major John André and discovery of American General Benedict Arnold’s treason. Almost immediately, fabrications and fake news sprang up, myths that persist in today’s popular imagination.

Char Weigel, Vice President for Special Projects for Revolutionary Westchester 250, will correct the record with the real story of the capture by three honest Westchester militiamen and introduce new research on Arnold’s disclosure of two Westchester-based double agents.

This free presentation will be given online twice during September:

Wednesday, September 11, 7:00 p.m. for Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Philipse Manor Hall and Tompkins Bank. Tickets for this virtual program are free, but registration is required. To register click here.

Tuesday, September 17, 7:00 p.m. for Warner Library in Tarrytown. Tickets for this virtual program are free, but registration is required. To register click here.

Revolutionary Westchester: The Story of Benedict Arnold, John André, and Three Honest Militia Men

In conjunction with the exhibit, the White Plains Public Library has created an immersive experience using AI-generated imagery and 360-degree content for the library’s new panoramic “Igloo” video room, funded by the Library Foundation and Optimum. Revolutionary Westchester: The Story of Benedict Arnold, John André and Three Honest Militiamen tells the story of Benedict Arnold’s treason, André’s role as General Clinton’s top spymaster engaged in negotiations with Arnold, André’s capture, Arnold’s escape behind British lines, and André’s trial and execution as a spy.

Thursday, September 26, 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., with additional dates below. Seating is very limited. To register click here. White Plains Public Library, 100 Martine Avenue, White Plains, N.Y.

Additional dates: October 3, October 15, and October 24.