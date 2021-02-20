Peekskill Democrats Nominate Rob Scott to Fill a Vacancy on the Endorsed Slate

Following the withdrawal of candidate Steve Kolias due a family medical emergency, the Peekskill Democratic City Committee unanimously (with one abstention) endorsed downtown business owner, community leader, and longtime Peekskill resident Rob Scott for City Council. He joins the ticket headed by Deputy Mayor Vivian McKenzie, running for Mayor, as well as incumbent Council Members Ramon Fernandez and Dwight Douglas.

“I’m honored and humbled to accept this nomination,” said Rob Scott. “Peekskill is a unique and wonderful community that is so welcoming and I’m eager to continue the work that my friend Mayor Rainey has done to get Peekskill moving in the right direction. While I want to build on that welcoming spirit, if elected I will also be a strong voice for affordable housing, for our children, for conscious capitalism, and for balanced development. I’ve had too many customers tell me ‘this is my last juice’ because they couldn’t afford to live here anymore, and we need to do a better job on that front.”

“I’m excited to see the PDCC nominated Rob Scott to run for City Council in Peekskill,” said Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey. “I’m even more excited he’s willing to run for office. Every conversation I’ve had with Rob, he’s easily inspired me as well as many other people. He’s strong and I’m certain he’ll focus on equity, equality and education for everyone. I consider him a progressive who really believes in every word he says. Importantly, he loves what he’s doing, he loves this community, and undoubtedly, he loves this city. 21st Century leadership will soon be a reality.”

“I am excited to have Rob join our slate, his passion for the well being of our city is admirable,” said Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Candidate Vivian McKenzie. “His strive for equality and his desire to close the wealth gap in our community are important and needed and I look forward to working with him to achieve these milestones.”

“Rob is an outstanding candidate and I’m proud to have him running on our slate,” said PDCC Chair Drew Claxton. “He brings a unique perspective and a deep commitment to public service. I also want to thank Steve Kolias for stepping forward and then stepping back – it’s never easy to drop out of a race, but having spoken to him I know that decision was for the best. I look forward to continuing to work with him in the years ahead.”

Rob Scott has been a resident of Peekskill for more than 20 years and is the owner of PK Blendz Juice Bar. He works in the community to promote the importance of health, lectures on nutrition in the Peekskill city school district and has recently started a not-for-profit to subsidize the cost of nutritious juices for kids. At his business, he also engages the community in discussions of various social and civic issues, and has held open houses for community members to meet Democratic candidates running for council and for Congress.

Rob has been recognized by the City of Peekskill for Black History Month, the NAACP for his works in the community and was awarded a “service appreciation certificate” from the director of immigrant initiatives from Hudson River Healthcare.

Rob will push for equitable wealth development, affordable housing, for new youth programs to work with and complement the Peekskill City School district to close the achievement gap, and to provide more cultural opportunities and experiences for our youth.

Rob is married to his high school sweetheart and has two children, the eldest is currently in Peekskill Middle School.