New York League of Conservation Voters Endorses Harckham for Senate Re-election

New York State Senator Pete Harckham has been endorsed for re-election by the New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV), it was announced today. Last fall, Harckham had received a perfect, 100% rating from NYLCV on its 2021 State Environmental Scorecard.

“Receiving this endorsement from the New York League of Conservation Voters, a dedicated partner, is an honor for which I am grateful,” said Harckham. “It is also evidence of my commitment to reversing climate change and safeguarding our fragile drinking water supplies, wetlands and clean air. By working together, we can—and must—reach the ambitious goals laid out in the state’s landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.”

Julie Tighe, president of the New York League of Conservation Voters, said, “Senator Pete Harckham once again proved to be a bold environmental leader this past year with his second perfect score in a row on the NYLCV Scorecard. He has shown a commitment to real solutions to combat climate change, from reducing transportation emissions to protecting our open space, to his legislation to protect wetlands. The New York League of Conservation Voters is proud to endorse Senator Harckham for re-election.”

The NYLCV has singled out Harckham’s efforts in the past. Other legislation he has introduced will requires state Department of Health to publish the annual report of the environmental radiation surveillance program; ban the use of flame retardants in upholstered furniture and mattresses; prohibit idling of any passenger vehicle for more than three consecutive minutes; and allow lake associations access to water quality improvement funding.