Congratulations to the Summer 2020 Pet of the Month

Meet Dexie. She is an adorable 6 year old English Bulldog who loves to play and be the center of attention. Her favorite toys are Frisbees and balls. She loves going after anyone who is playing with a ball. It is the cutest and funniest thing to see. It is her life goal to get every ball she sees no matter what it takes.

When she is not playing, eating, sleeping, or sunbathing, Dexie is trying to get belly rubs and kisses. She has a unique personality, very stubborn and devoted at the same time.

Congratulations to Dexie and her family Vismayra, Leigh and big brother Michael Estevez who will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow. Plus, Dexie also received a complimentary photo shoot from Liflander Photography.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal or River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot!

A new Pet of the Month will be chosen in every issue of River Journal and RJN!

Mark Liflander is a professional pet photographer and certified dog lover. Mark worked for nine years as a dog trainer at Guiding Eyes for the Blind. You can reach Mark at 914-552-0802 or visit LiflanderPhotography.com.