Congratulations to the October 2022 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Otto!

Otto is our pandemic puppy. When the sleep away camp that my kids attend made the tough decision to close camp for 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic, we decided it was the perfect time to get a dog. Unfortunately, so did the rest of the world!

I had known I wanted to get a Havanese since I met and fell in love with one in 2001. I did a lot of research and found a breeder in NC that I wanted to work with. They had quite a waitlist but I was willing to wait! Fortunately, a puppy became available earlier than we expected and in August 2020 we drove to Richmond, VA to pick up Otto, whom we named after the Syracuse University mascot, Otto the Orange!

Otto loves people, playing with other dogs and his large toy collection. He doesn’t like to eat that much and will pick at his food throughout the day! Otto is a lap dog who loves to snuggle on the couch and also likes going for walks around the neighborhood or to nearby Halsey Pond. You can follow Otto and his adventures on Instagram at Otto the havanese.

Otto and his family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot from Liflander Photography! liflanderphotography.com