Congratulations to the October 2020 River Journal Pet of the Month

Meet Pepper. Pepper is a six-year-old French bulldog who lives in Tarrytown. He enjoys playing with his ballies, belly rubs and laying in the sun. He is a stubborn little fellow but will do anything for a treat. Pepper is quite the snorer and the snuggler. His parents Mark and Angela love him very much!

Congratulations to Pepper and his family who will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow. Plus, Jack will also receive a complimentary photo shoot from Liflander Photography.

