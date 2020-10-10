Pet of the Month

Congratulations to the October 2020 River Journal Pet of the Month

October 10, 2020

 

Meet Pepper. Pepper is a six-year-old French bulldog who lives in Tarrytown. He enjoys playing with his ballies, belly rubs and laying in the sun. He is a stubborn little fellow but will do anything for a treat. Pepper is quite the snorer and the snuggler. His parents Mark and Angela love him very much! 

Congratulations to Pepper and his family who will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital and Bark & Meow. Plus, Jack will also receive a complimentary photo shoot from Liflander Photography. 

 

 

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal or River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot! 

    

Mark Liflander is a professional pet photographer and certified dog lover. Mark worked for nine years as a dog trainer at Guiding Eyes for the Blind. You can reach Mark at 914-552-0802 or visit LiflanderPhotography.com. 

 

