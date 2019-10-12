Congratulations to the October 2019 River Journal Pet of the Month!

Meet Mina Belladonna (Bell, for short). She’s a one-year-old lab mix. She got her name Mina, from the novel Dracula, and Belladonna, meaning not only a beautiful lady, but a deadly nightshade. She is Laurie and family’s beautiful lady. Mina loves all people, kids, and other dogs. She loves hiking and parks. She loves morning snuggles and socks. Her family loves her and enjoys those sweet puppy kisses!

Mina Belladonna and her family will receive a special gift basket from the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital.

Want to see your pet featured in the River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number, and zip code.

A new Pet of the Month will be chosen every issue!