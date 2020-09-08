Greenburgh to Air 9/11 Living History Series

On Friday September 11th and during the 9/11 weekend (September 12 & 13) the town of Greeenburgh will air on Optimum channel 76 and Verizon channel 35 21 Living history stories of Greenburgh residents whose lives were impacted by the tragic happenings on 9/11.

During the past few years a 9/11 committee has been interviewing residents who were at ground zero on the morning of September 11, 2001 or whose lives were impacted by the horrors of that day. On September 11, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group Al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in NYC.

All the interviews are on the Greenburgh website, which can be viewed at http://greenburghpublicaccess.com/9-11-greenburgh-stories/?page=1

The 9-11 living history project was started because Town Supervisor Paul Feiner and his colleagues wanted to make sure that future generations don’t forget what happened on this tragic day and are able to hear the personal stories of Greenburgh residents who were impacted.

In addition to the 9-11 Greenburgh stories the town has interviewed about 150 Greenburgh veterans of World War II and the Korean conflict. Those interviews are aired on public access TV every Memorial Day and Veterans day.

We must never forget!

If you would like to be included in a future interview about 9-11 please e mail Paul Feinder at pfeiner@greenburghny.com. The 9-11 Greenburgh stories is a continuing effort.