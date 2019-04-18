NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley Adds Michael Ford, M.D. to Team

NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley announced the addition of a highly-experienced primary care physician, Michael E. Ford, M.D. Dr. Ford joins the medical group’s Sleepy Hollow location and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

For over a decade Dr. Ford has been practicing as an internist. He was actively involved in internal medicine research. His research on bacteriology has been published in various medical journals and he has presented his findings at annual medical meetings.

Prior to joining the medical group, Dr. Ford worked as an internist with Weill Cornell Medicine in Manhattan. He is an assistant professor of medicine in the department of internal medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, a diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine and a member of the American College of Physicians.

Dr. Ford earned his medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College in 2008 and served his residency training in internal medicine at New York University Langone Medical Center in 2011.

Dr. Ford will see patients at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley medical group’s office located at 358 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow.

New patients are welcome. Appointments can be made by calling the Sleepy Hollow office at 914-610-4640. For more information about the medical group, visit nyp.org/medgrouphudsonvalley