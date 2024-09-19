Westchester Walk for Apraxia Set for September 29

The 2024 Westchester Walk for Apraxia event will be held on September 29th at Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park to benefit children with apraxia of speech (CAS). The event begins at 9:00 AM with a ceremony beginning at 11:30 AM. Registration is FREE!

Childhood apraxia of speech is a rare motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for an individual to speak. Treatment includes intense speech therapy and sometimes other therapies to help an individual reach their highest communication ability, but there is no cure. Raising awareness is one of the most tangible ways that communities at large can help children with apraxia thrive. Increased collective awareness means that children will be diagnosed faster, resulting in better, earlier intervention.

The Walk for Apraxia is the largest community event that celebrates the hard work of our apraxia stars, children who are diagnosed with CAS. The day includes family-friendly activities, a ceremony, and a short, inclusive group walk to raise awareness.

Neil Kilby, father of an Apraxia Star, says, “Apraxia Stars need a team behind them. That team includes both parents, family members, SLP’s and organizations like Apraxia Kids”. By participating in the Walk for Apraxia, you are helping to show our Apraxia Stars that there is a team of supporters surrounding them in their community. Invite your friends and family to this community event to meet local Apraxia Stars and show your support for all of their hard work!

The funds raised through the 2024 Walk for Apraxia benefit Apraxia Kids, the leading nonprofit that works to strengthen the support systems in the lives of children with childhood apraxia of speech. This organization educates both families and speech-language professionals so that children with CAS can reach their highest communication potential through accurate diagnosis and appropriate, timely treatment.

For more information on how you can join the Walk for Apraxia, please visit: https://www.apraxia-kids.org/walk-for-apraxia-splash-page/