Westchester Health Fair Set for Friday, August 16

August 12, 2024

The Westchester Community Health Center (previously called the Greenburgh Neighborhood Health Center) will host their annual Health Fair this Friday August 16 from 11-4 PM.

The event was originally scheduled for last week but because of the weather it was postponed. The Health Center is located on Knollwood Road, a few minutes from the Greenburgh Library. This fair is always fun, free and worthwhile. Health screenings and education; community resources; giveaways, food & music and much more.

Celebrate a great Health Center that serves the community and make sure that you put your own health first!

For more information, visit Health Fair this Friday August 16 from 11-4 PM

 

