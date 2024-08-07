Westchester County Urges Residents 45 and Older to Get Screened for Colorectal Cancer

The Westchester County Health Department is calling on residents 45 years and older to prioritize their health by getting screened for colorectal cancer. Recent studies have shown an alarming increase in colorectal cancer cases among younger adults, making early detection and preventive screenings more critical than ever.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, said: “We urge everyone 45 years and older to get screened and encourage their loved ones to do the same. If detected early, colorectal cancer is highly treatable, and regular screenings are the most effective way to find precancerous polyps and early-stage cancers.”

The Westchester County Health Department has teamed up with community partners, hospitals and health systems to get the message out that early detection through screening can save lives. Colorectal cancer, which affects the colon or rectum, is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. However, it is also one of the most preventable cancers with timely screening. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force now recommends that regular screenings for colorectal cancer begin at age 45, five years earlier than before, in response to the rising incidence rates in younger populations.

Jessie End went for a routine screening a few months before her 45th birthday, due to a family history of colon cancer. End said: “That colonoscopy saved my life. Both my uncle and my grandmother died from colon cancer, so until a few weeks ago, in my mind, that diagnosis was a death sentence. Because of early screening, I now get to rewrite that narrative to one where anyone, including me, can survive and thrive.”

Her surgeon, Regional Chief of Colon & Rectal Surgery & Professor of Surgery for Westchester at Northwell Health, Parul J. Shukla, MD said: “We understand that discussing cancer screenings can be uncomfortable, but these conversations are essential for our health and well-being. By spreading the word and encouraging screenings, we can help reduce the impact of colorectal cancer on our community.”

While a colonoscopy remains the gold standard for detecting these cancers and precancerous growths, Shukla said take-home screening tools are available, and new technologies are in the works that would use a blood draw as a screening tool. He encouraged all residents 45 and older to schedule a screening without delay.

Surgeon in Chief for Northwell Health’s Northern Region Gary Giangola, MD said: “As a native New Yorker and surgeon I have committed my career to caring for people throughout the five boroughs and surrounding metropolitan area. Improving the health of each person helps to raise the health of the entire community. Northwell is committed to excellence. We are all about improving the quality of life for people and the communities we serve.”

Last year, the Westchester County Health Department joined a continuing collaboration with the Cancer Support Community of Greater New York and Connecticut at Gilda’s Club, the American Cancer Society and the Cancer Support Team, to introduce the importance of cancer prevention and early detection to County residents. Together, they have given presentations to community groups in English and Spanish about the types of cancer screenings available, when to obtain them and symptoms to watch for. The Department also shares information about County Health Department programs such as health insurance navigation, lead poisoning prevention, WIC and our clinic services in Yonkers and White Plains. To eliminate barriers to care, local hospitals and health centers offer registration for free cancer screenings to eligible participants on the spot.

The Health Department also promotes healthy lifestyle choices to help reduce the risk of colorectal cancer. This includes maintaining a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains, staying physically active, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption and not smoking.

Director of Outreach and Clinical Partnerships for the Cancer Support Community Greater NY & CT at Gilda’s Club Debbie Vincent said: “We are pleased to team up to offer cancer prevention and screening education to the community and to provide enrollment for free cancer screenings with a variety of healthcare partners that deliver the NY State Cancer Services Program. Being aware of cancer risks, when to get screenings, and how early symptoms present saves lives.”

Residents who are uninsured or underinsured can call the Cancer Services Program of the Hudson Valley at 914-488-6400 for information and referrals to free cancer screenings (colorectal, breast and cervical) and diagnostic testing at health centers throughout the County. For more information, please visit www.westchestergov.com/health.

To request more information from Northwell about colon cancer screenings in Westchester, call (914) 269-1856 or visit the Northwell colon cancer screening program of Westchester.

Amler continued: “Please join me in spreading the word to family and friends about colorectal screening and don’t forget to get your own screening done as well. Together we can save lives.”