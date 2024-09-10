Westchester County Executive George Latimer Announces Tenth Annual Livable Communities Village Fair

Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that the County is kicking off the fall with a free and fun event for older adults and their families. The Tenth Annual Livable Communities Celebrate Aging Village Fair will take place on Tuesday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Community Center, located at 125 Lozza Drive, Valhalla.

Latimer said: “Enriching the lives of Westchester’s older residents through events like the annual Livable Communities Village Fair has always been a top priority for me and my administration. By sponsoring opportunities that provide access to essential resources for healthcare, transportation and nutrition, we help our seniors live their best possible lives.”

Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) Commissioner Mae Carpenter said: “It is a privilege and honor to offer programs like The Livable Communities Village Fair, now in its tenth year. The Village Fair is a celebration of the mind, body and spirit of older adults while connecting them to available resources to thrive and maintain their quality of life here in our County.”

Come to the fair to move, socialize, and learn with inspired thinkers and doers from across Westchester County. Special featured activities include an “ArtsMobile,” created by ArtsWestchester and sponsored by White Plains Hospital and Westchester County, flamenco dancing and the return of the Scarborough Singers to perform all your favorites. For those feeling lucky, raffles will be held throughout the day.

The event will host exhibitors that reflect the extensive Livable Communities Village Network including health-related agencies and community-based service organizations among other valuable resources. Registration entitles participants to free admission and on-site parking as well as a complimentary light breakfast and lunch.

This event is sponsored by the Westchester County DSPS, the Westchester Public Private/Partnership for Aging Services, the Livable Communities Connections Coordinators and the Mount Pleasant Community Center. Silver Sponsors include Mount Sinai Selikoff Centers for Occupational Health, NYSARC Trust Services and St. John’s Riverside Hospital, Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

Registration is strongly recommended. To sign up and for more information, contact Jennifer Crawford at 914-813-6263 or jqsu@westchestercountyny.gov.