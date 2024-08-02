A trip to the national park is an opportunity to immerse yourself in nature and appreciate breathtaking views and landscapes, allowing you to take a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

This is largely why it’s no surprise that more people continue to visit national parks. According to a K-Love report, there was a 4% increase in overall visitation to America’s national parks in 2023, signifying an increasing desire to connect with nature. With environmental acts regularly being set forth to safeguard our natural landscapes, which include water quality improvements and open space land conservation, national parks are set to become even more beautiful, well-kept escapes.

There are several things you can do when you’re in a national park. You can hike and stroll through lush forests, go rock climbing, enjoy a little birdwatching, and admire the beauty of wildlife. But while doing all these activities, it’s important to prioritize sun safety throughout your trip, especially since you’ll be exposed to the outdoor heat and sun for hours. That said, here are sun safety tips for your national park visit:

Wear polarized sunglasses

Exploring national parks during the daytime can expose your eyes to glare or sunlight bouncing off surfaces like concrete and water. This can make it difficult or uncomfortable to see things and, in severe cases, may even cause photokeratitis or sunburn of the eyes. To counter this, be sure to wear polarized sunglasses like the Oakley Sylas and Ray-Ban Wayfarer. These sunnies have polarized lenses that block glare and increase contrast to improve visual acuity. That way, you can fully enjoy looking at the famous hot springs and river valleys of national parks like Yellowstone without the risk of discomfort from glare.

Apply sunscreen

Spending the day outdoors can expose your skin to extreme heat and sun, especially when you’re enjoying the sailing stones at Death Valley, which is known to be the hottest national park in the US. Overexposure to the sun can cause painful sunburn, thus making it difficult to enjoy your trip. You can protect your skin by applying sunscreen that exceeds the minimum sun protection factor (SPF) recommendation of 30, such as the MDSolarSciences Mineral Moisture Defense and Isdin Photo Eryfotona Actinica. These sunscreens are lightweight, good for sensitive skin, and have SPF50 for guaranteed protection. To maximize sun protection, make sure to reapply sunscreen every two hours as recommended by experts.

Wear UV-protective clothing

Maximum skin protection is paramount, especially since you’ll be in open areas of national parks for most of the day. Aside from sunburn, too much exposure to the sun’s harmful UV rays can cause other skin problems in the long term, including cancer and premature aging. To avoid these risks, you can wear UV-protective clothing on top of applying sunscreen. This particular type of clothing is made of light and comfortable fabrics that absorb and reflect UV radiation, preventing harmful light from penetrating and damaging the skin. Stores like Nike and Uniqlo offer UV-protective clothing that you can check out to help you prepare for the heat during your trip.

Put on a wide-brimmed hat

There’s no assurance that you’ll find shade in a national park’s open areas, especially during certain activities like hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains, one of the most visited parks in the US. This does not only expose you to heat, but the sun can also damage your hair which can turn dry and frizzy. You can put on a wide-brimmed hat for extra shade and coverage for your hair and the skin on your neck and ears. Tilley’s Ltm6 Airflo sun hat is worth a try since it has mesh ventilation, UV Protection Factor 50, and is durable – perfect for any sunny adventure at the park.

Going on a trip outdoors is fun and exciting, but make sure to take necessary precautions for your health. Following these sun safety tips ensures a safe and enjoyable visit to a national park.