Ronald McDonald House Launches Footsteps for Families Event Walk Over the Hudson Any Day in May

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley has announced that their annual event Footsteps for Families Walk Over the Hudson is now officially open for registration. This year the event is taking place throughout the entire month of May and participants are encouraged to create a team and walk at the Walkway any weekend of their choice. The historic Walkway is the world’s longest elevated pedestrian bridge and is surrounded on both the Poughkeepsie and Highland sides by restaurants, shops, trails and welcomes strollers and leashed dogs.

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley provides families with children facing medical challenges an atmosphere of comfort, hope and courage, keeping them close to the care and resources they need. The House has 12 bedrooms that are filled to capacity almost every night and provides meals, laundry and respite services for families during their stay. In May, the House will celebrate ten years of keeping families together and close to the medical care their child needs.

“While we still cannot gather in large groups, we’re not letting the pandemic stop us from raising funds to support our families while walking over the beautiful Hudson River,” said Christina Riley, Executive Director of RMHGHV. “Enjoy the amazing spring views from the Walkway and help us make a difference in the lives of families with critically ill children from the Hudson Valley and beyond.”

To register a team or sponsor Footsteps for Families visit: https://rmh-ghv.org/index.php/events/footsteps-for-families/ For more information about Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley visit www.rmh-ghv.org

For more information on RMHGHV visit www.rmh-ghv.org or https://www.facebook.com/rmhghv/