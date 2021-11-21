Kighthouse Swim Raises Funds for Feeding Westchester

The Lighthouse Swim, a non profit organization headed up by swimming enthusiasts held its first Hudson river swim/fundraiser earlier this year and raised $3500 for Feeding Westchester. The funds will be used by Feeding Westchester to continue to provide more than 20 millions pounds of food a year to our neighbors who are hungry. .Accepting the check, Feeding Westchester Director Nancy Lyons said: “The Lighthouse Swim’s generous gift will make an impact by providing food and hope for families who are struggling.”

The Lighthouse Swim plans another Hudson River swim/fundraiser in 2022 in hopes of raising funds for Feeding Westchester and other needy Westchester organizations. Residents can get involved now by donating to the Lighthouse swim via PayPal at lighthouseswim@gmail.com.