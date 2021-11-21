For the Local Good

Kighthouse Swim Raises Funds for Feeding Westchester

November 21, 2021
The Directors of The Lighthouse Swim donate a $3500 check to Feeding Westchester for their Holiday Drive. Pictured from left to right, Nancy Lyons, Director, Volunteer Services at Feeding Westchester, Marty McGinnity, Sue Klein, and Terry McGlynn Directors of The Lighthouse Swim.

The Lighthouse Swim, a non profit organization  headed up by swimming enthusiasts held its first Hudson river swim/fundraiser earlier this year and  raised $3500 for Feeding Westchester.  The funds will be used by Feeding Westchester to continue to provide more than 20 millions pounds of food a year to our neighbors who are hungry. .Accepting the check, Feeding Westchester Director Nancy Lyons said: “The Lighthouse Swim’s generous gift will make an impact by providing food and hope for families who are struggling.”

The Lighthouse Swim plans another Hudson River swim/fundraiser in 2022 in hopes of raising funds for Feeding Westchester and other needy Westchester organizations. Residents can get involved now by donating to the Lighthouse swim via PayPal at lighthouseswim@gmail.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

RiverTalk Episode 13 – A Conversation with CHHOP CEO Cynthia Knox

City of Peekskill to Receive Two Planning Achievement Awards from the Westchester Municipal Planning Federation

Hudson Valley Ronald McDonald House Launches Giving Tuesday Campaign and Online Holiday Auction

‘Tis The Season for Sanity Clause

About the Author: River Journal