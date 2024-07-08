I Found the Fountain of Youth! It’s Called Creativity

What if there really is a Fountain of Youth…a way to wind back the clock, re-energize, and burst forth onto the scene doing something completely new, no matter our age? Well, I spent last year at that fountain, watching the miracle that unfolds when we decide to begin again.

In December 2022, I was sitting shiva [the Jewish ritual of mourning] with my friend Marla Mase and her father, executive coach Dr. Howard Mase, after her mother and his beloved wife of 66 years passed away. Making conversation, Marla said, “You know, my father’s written some wonderful stories about his life growing up in Brooklyn. Dad, you should read some of them for us.”

As he read aloud, I laughed, cried, and was transported to a gentler time in life; a time of discovery, coming of age, falling in love, and taking those risks that changed my future forever.

Drying my tears, I blurted out, “This is a show! The world needs to hear these stories.” Two weeks later, Marla called and said, “We want to do it… we want to make this into a show,” and our brave new adventure began.

Could we really do this? As a professional acting coach, director, and filmmaker, I had some experience, and Marla was a recording artist, performer, and writer, with her own record label. Howard had spent his life as a psychologist and beloved mentor who’d devoted the last 10 years to caring for his invalid wife, conducting his business by phone, and was now being asked to make his acting debut at the age of 87!

We created the script from his essays that had been hidden away for 35 years, and added Marla’s original music and stories of her childhood. To our amazement, a beautiful new show emerged called Being Somebody.

Howard stepped onto the stage in April of 2023 at the age of 87, and never looked back. He holds his script, takes command of the stage, and tells his captivating stories as if he was born to act. The show has played to sold out audiences in New York City, is now touring, and, for the first time in 10 years, Howard is traveling, staying in Airbnbs, and sharing his stories with hundreds of people who laugh, cry, and jump to their feet in appreciation at the end of each show.

“I never in a million years dreamed I would do something like this,” says Howard gleefully. By his saying yes, this beautiful man seems to grow younger, more joyful, and filled with new possibilities every day. And it’s contagious. I’m now working on my first book, and planning my own return to the stage.

At age 68, I watch this 88-year-old inspiration dancing, singing, laughing, and telling his stories; and I realize that it’s time we all reframe the limiting beliefs we share about aging.

Creativity is the fountain of youth. There is magic in starting something new that can touch another person’s life, whether it’s a story, a garden, a recipe, or a work of art.

Legendary film actress Sophia Loren said, “There is a Fountain of Youth: It is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.”

Howard says, “Happiness is having something to look forward to.” When my friend Karen turned 50, she said, “How lovely… we’re now in the youth of our wisdom!” What stories, ideas, creations do you have to share as we gather at the Fountain of Youth?