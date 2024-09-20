Harckham Hosts Senior Resource Fair in Cortlandt Manor

New York State Senator Pete Harckham presented a Senior Resource Fair on Friday, Sept, 13, here at the Miriam H. Morabito Community Center, and more than 250 interested residents attended.

The special event, which was open to the public, gave residents an opportunity to talk with Harckham and meet with representatives from over 40 different organizations and learn about various health and community resources that cater to the senior citizen population in Senate District 40.

“I’m gratified that so many seniors attended this Resource Fair, and thank all those who made the event such a big success,” said Harckham. “The 40th Senate District has a sizable senior population, many who have lived their entire lives here, helping to build and sustain their communities over the years. We owe it to them to provide the services that will make their golden year safe, affordable and enjoyable.”

The event was hosted by the Town of Cortlandt, and Harckham thanked Town Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker and his staff for their efforts in readying the community center for the Resource Fair.

Harckham offered additional thanks to the five partnering organizations that helped support the event: New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Northwell Health, Artis Senior Living Memory Care, Walgreen’s Specialty Pharmacy and Save Mor Drugs.

Among the many different vendors at the Senior Resource Fair were several state agencies, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, Office of Mental Health, Office of Addiction Services and Supports, Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, Department of Civil Service, and Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and Office of State Comptroller. The Westchester County Department of Consumer Protection was in attendance as well, and Commissioner James Maisano addressed the attendees.

The scope of vendors was quite varied. Many were focused on health care and quality of life issues, like Fidelis Care, Alzheimer’s Association, DOROT Westchester, SNAP-Ed Hudson Valley and SPCA Westchester. Others were hoping to raise awareness for specific issues. Also attending were representatives from Hudson Valley Credit Union, MTA Metro-North Railroad, Family Services of Westchester, US Congressman Mike Lawlor’s office, Drum Hill Senior Living Community and NAMI Westchester.

[Attached photos: 1) New York State Sen. Pete Harckham with Cortlant Town Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker at the Senior Resource Fair. 2) Sen. Harckham speaking with seniors at the resource fair in Cortlandt Manor. Credit: Office of State Sen. Pete Harckham / Tom Staudter]