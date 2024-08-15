First Positive West Nile Virus Cases in Westchester in 2024

A New Rochelle resident and a Mount Vernon resident have tested positive for West Nile Virus, marking the first confirmed human cases in Westchester County this year.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said: “These first cases of West Nile Virus are earlier than usual and should serve as a reminder to all of us to remove all standing water around your home every time after it rains. They are also a reminder to use repellents when you spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.”

West Nile Virus most often causes a mild or moderate flu-like illness, but can be more serious, especially for people age 65 and older, and those with underlying medical conditions. Residents who notice large areas of standing water on public property should report them to the County Health Department at (914) 813-5000.

Throughout the season, the County Health Department traps and tests mosquitoes to track the presence of viruses they carry. For more information go to https://health.westchestergov.com/west-nile-virus