Emergency Blood Drive at Phelps Hospital Northwell Health

April 6, 2021

The New York Blood Center has declared a blood emergency and Phelps Hospital is responding with a blood drive to take place on Friday, April 16, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM in the Healthcare Heroes Tent outside the west wing of the hospital. Appointments are preferred in order to accommodate social distancing guidelines. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-933-2566 or use the QR Sponsor Code 70323.

Prospective donors must:

  • Present a photo ID or their blood donor ID card
  • Wear a mask or face covering
  • Have their temperature taken
  • Be symptom-free for 14 days if recovering from COVID-19

You may NOT donate if:

  • You have a positive diagnostic test or have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days
  • You are currently on self-quarantine restrictions

All blood types are urgently needed. Walk-in donors will be permitted if the tent capacity allows, but appointments are preferred.

