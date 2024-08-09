Westchester County to Host Interfaith Prayer Vigil And 9/11 Memorial Service

Westchester County is set to hold a two-day event to honor the memory of residents who perished in the tragic events of September 11, 2001, as well as those who have succumbed to 9/11-related illnesses. The event will feature an Interfaith Prayer Vigil on September 10, and a September 11th Memorial Service on September 11, fostering unity and remembrance.

This year, eight additional names will be added to the 9/11 First Responders Memorial to remember those who died of 9/11-related illnesses, bringing the total 81. Everyone honored on the Memorial either resided in Westchester County, worked in the County, or volunteered within Westchester.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the September 11th attacks. It is our duty to gather to remember and honor the brave souls from Westchester County whose lives were tragically cut short, as well as those who have since suffered from 9/11-related illnesses. This interfaith vigil and memorial service serve not only as a tribute to their memory, but also as a testament to our community’s resilience and unity. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the families affected and ensuring that the legacy of their loved ones lives on.”

Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “As we come together to commemorate the lives lost on September 11th and those who have passed due to 9/11-related illnesses, we are reminded of the strength and solidarity that define Westchester County. This vigil and memorial service provide a moment for reflection, unity and collective healing.”

Interfaith Prayer Vigil

September 10, 2024

5 p.m.

Kensico Dam Plaza

The Rising & 9/11 First Responders Memorial

The vigil will honor the memory of Westchester County residents who were killed on 9/11 and those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses. The vigil will bring together representatives from the Christian, Jewish, Hindu and Muslim communities for prayer and include candle lighting and a ceremonial wreath-laying at the 9/11 steel beam from the Twin Towers.

September 11th Memorial Service

September 11, 2024

3 p.m.

Kensico Dam Plaza

The memorial service will honor the memory of Westchester County residents who were killed on 9/11 and those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses. The event will include remarks and music. The names of those who perished on 9/11 will be read aloud, as well as those who have since died of 9/11 related illness.

If you are a family member of someone who died on 9/11 or of a 9/11 related illness and would like to be involved in these two memorial events, please contact Communications@westchestercountyNY.gov

These events are open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend and participate in honoring the lives lost and those affected by 9/11.