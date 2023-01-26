Westchester County Executive George Latimer Unveils “Hope Quilt” Installation in Support of the Westchester Children’s Association and Youth Advocacy

Westchester County Government’s Michaelian Office Building was selected to display one of the seven Hope Quilts created by the Westchester Children’s Association (WCA). The Hope Quilt Project is part of a year-long effort by the WCA to increase awareness of the home visiting services they offer to families with children ages 0-5 that help to reduce child abuse and neglect, increase school readiness, and improve general maternal and child health.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “This Hope Quilt is a tapestry of potential and community. Decorated with drawings of rainbows, families and flowers it is a symbol of all that connects us and the importance of working together to support our youngest and most vulnerable. I commend the Westchester Children’s Association’s tireless efforts to increase equitable access to early childhood support. We will proudly display this quilt and reflect on what it symbolizes daily.”

To learn more about the Hope Quilt Project and the WCA’s mission to keep children in Westchester safe, healthy and prepared for life’s challenges regardless of race or zip code, go to WCA4kids.org. Those who contributed to the design, support and production of the WCA’s Hope Quilt Project include School 30 in Yonkers, the Westchester Reform Temple Early Childhood Center in Scarsdale, The Lakeland School District’s Lincoln Titus Elementary School, The Village Square Quilters, and supporters of the WCA.

“Early childhood home visiting programs provide essential services to families to foster the healthy development of babies,” said WCA Executive Director Allison Lake. “ Only four percent of new parents and their infants who need the support of trained professionals can currently participate in these programs . The Hope Quilt Project was created to raise awareness and support for WCA’s advocacy work.”

In addition to viewing the Hope Quilt installed in the lobby of Westchester County’s Michaelian Office Building at 148 Martine Ave. in White Plains, there are quilts currently on public display at Westchester Children’s Museum and the Childcare Council of Westchester.