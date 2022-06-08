Westchester Children’s Association Hosts Spring Benefit

Westchester Children’s Association (WCA) held their annual Spring Benefit entitled Imagine A Child… on June 1st at the Surf Club on the Sound in New Rochelle, New York. Over 150 supporters and advocates gathered to honor Nicole Sheindlin and Judge Judy Sheindlin of Her Honor Mentoring; The Building & Realty Institute (BRI) of Westchester; and Dr. Katherine Lobach, past President of the WCA Board of Directors.

“We imagine a child growing, learning, and thriving in Westchester, that comes from working together to make our dreams a reality,” said Allison Lake, WCA Executive Director, at the opening of the program. “As advocates, we speak up for children and youth in Westchester County ages 0 to 25 – who often cannot speak for themselves. Lending your support to our advocacy can change the trajectory for thousands of children – 307,000 to be exact – by changing policies, increasing investments, and finding solutions to large societal problem.”

Nicole Sheindlin and Judge Judy Sheindlin, Co-founders of Her Honor Mentoring, were awarded the 2022 WCA Edith C. Macy Award for Distinguished Service in recognition of their role in shaping the lives of hundreds of young women in Westchester through mentorships with community leaders. Attendees viewed a recorded thank you speech by Judge Judy, and Nicole Sheindlin, Her Honor Mentoring CEO, was on hand to receive their awards and proclamations. Following this presentation, The Building and Reality Institute of Westchester (BRI) was honored with the WCA 2022 Corporate Children’s Champion Award in recognition of their effort to address the lack of affordable housing and child and youth homelessness through their Welcome Home Westchester initiative. Westchester BRI CEO Tim Foley accepted the award.

Dr. Katherine Lobach received the 2022 WCA Lifetime Achievement Award presented by WCA Board President Ann Umemoto. Dr. Lobach was recognized for her long-term commitment and leadership efforts for early childhood development, adolescent health, and maternal supports. In her acceptance speech, Dr. Lobach called upon WCA to address the epidemic of gun violence that has become the #1 cause of death for children in the U.S.

Donations and sponsorship for this event support the WCA advocacy and work for children in Westchester. For more information about the organization and opportunities to support their mission, visit wca4kids.org/imagine/ or contact Onya West at 914.946.7676 x304 email owest@wca4kids.org