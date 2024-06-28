Wallflowers Return to the Capitol Theatre for ArtsWestchester Benefit

The Wallflowers will headline a benefit concert for ArtsWestchester on November 12 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester.

It has been more than ten years since fans from the New York Metro region have seen the band perform live at this historic venue, and this time their show is for a great cause.

“The Wallflowers are a legendry rock band whose poetic lyrics and captivating melodies have won loyal audiences worldwide,” said incoming ArtsWestchester CEO Kathleen Reckling. “Jakob Dylan and his Wallflowers are an iconic live act, and this concert promises to be an unforgettable evening, with all proceeds supporting ArtsWestchester’s mission to keep the arts vibrant and accessible in Westchester County.”

With more than 10-million albums sold internationally and two Grammy Awards, the band’s 30-year career includes hits from their massive 1996 album, Bringing Down the Horse, to their more recent explorations in 2021’s Exit Wounds. They are known around the world for smash hit singles “One Headlight,” “6th Avenue Heartache” and “Three Marlenas.”

General ticket sales and sponsorship sales begin June 28 at 10am. at https://artswestchester.org/benefitconcert/

Attendees have various ticket choices, ranging from a concert-only purchase to a VIP option that allows access to a pre-concert reception at 6:30 p.m. in Garcia’s, adjacent to the theatre lobby. VIP attendees will enjoy a buffet of hors d’oeuvres, choice wines, and cocktails. Doors open at 7p.m., with the performance kicking off at 8:30 p.m.

ArtsWestchester, founded in 1965, is New York State’s largest private not-for-profit arts council. The organization plays a crucial role in funding and supporting arts and culture throughout Westchester County. By providing grants, bringing artists into schools and community centers, advocating for the arts, and building audiences through diverse marketing initiatives, ArtsWestchester enriches the lives of everyone in the community.