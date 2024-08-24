Upcoming Greenburgh Events for Kids, Dogs and Broken Appliances

Lots of fun events are happening this fall in Greenburgh. Among them are the Diaper Dash Dog Swim and Repair Cafe

Diaper Dash – Sunday September 1

A race at AF Veteran park for children under two years. Beginning at 10 AM. Get a chance to see our future Olympic Gold medalists win their first championship.

Dog Swim – September 8th

If you have a dog and want your dog to have lots of fun, consider bringing your dog to AF Veteran park on Sunday September 8th for our annual dog swim. Hundreds of dogs, small and large, have taken advantage of the dog swim in recent years. There will be two sessions between 10 AM to 2 PM.

The Repair Café – October 26, 2024, 11 am – 3 pm

Where: Theodore D. Young Community Center

2nd Repair Café October 26 hosted by the Fairview Empowerment Group in partnership with Hudson Valley Repair Café.

Bring those beloved items you’ve been meaning to get fixed out of the closet and back to life, connect with your neighbors and keep those items out of the landfill.

We bring the skills of volunteer fixers and businesses to repair items while also highlighting their skills. This is an event for us by us.

See the footage from our May 26th Repair Café here: