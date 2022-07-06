ThePod in Dobbs Ferry to Present Music, Meditation and Mindfulness Event

ThePod by CocoaCompassion, a social impact bean-to-bar chocolate company in Dobbs Ferry is partnering with Justin Kessler, a professor of Music Production and Recording Arts at Mercy College to present: Taste The Present: Music, Meditation and Mindfulness at ThePod on Thursday, July 7 from 7-9pm. Light food and Grande Riviere sipping chocolate from Trinidad and Tobago will be provided.

We are so excited to partner with Justin. One of his students visited ThePod and e-introduced us because of our “like-mindedness ” regarding social emotional growth through collective action, creative expression. Justin uses the lens of music and we use the lens of cacao.

Abby Rose Notarnicola, has been working with CocoaCompassion for the past year. A rising senior at The George Washington University, majoring in Sociology and minoring in Journalism & Mass Communications, shared that, “Through the lens of cacao, I have been able to reflect on my own values, choices and actions, and come away with the understanding that through community, collective action and co-creation I can create meaningful change for myself, those around me and the broader world.”

All who are anything from curious to passionate about chocolate, self-expression, or compassionate change are warmly invited to join Taste The Present: Music, Meditation and Mindfulness at ThePod.

All of CocoaCompassion’s house-made products will “Give Back with Every Bite;” 20% of all profits support social emotional and mental wellness programming. ThePod is CocoaCompassion’s first retail location featuring cacao-based products either made at origin by farmer producers or manufactured on-site using directly-sourced, organic cocoa beans.