The Capa Space Presents “We the People – Photographs By Nina Berman

The Capa Space is proud to announce its upcoming exhibition, “We The People – Photographs by Nina Berman,” running from September 8 to November 24, 2024. This compelling showcase features over three decades of work by renowned documentary photographer Nina Berman, offering a deeply human perspective on the power of protest and social movements in America.

Opening Reception: Sunday, September 8, 2024, 4-6pm Exhibition Dates: September 8 – November 24, 2024 Location: The Capa Space, 2467 Quaker Church Road, Yorktown Heights, NY

“We The People” brings together Berman’s tenacious documentation of public outrages, injustices, and the longings of an increasingly polarized society. What the United States should be, and for whom are the questions at the heart of the work and of the 2024 election.

Nina Berman, a distinguished documentary photographer, filmmaker, journalist, and educator, has covered a wide range of issues throughout her career, from international conflicts to domestic matters of criminal justice and political processes. Her work has been featured in major publications and exhibited internationally.

As part of the exhibition programming, The Capa Space invites community members to participate by submitting their own photographs depicting democracy in action. Selected submissions will be curated into a slideshow presented at the exhibition space.

Additionally, the exhibition will feature a screening of the 2017 documentary film “Whose Streets,” providing a powerful account of the Ferguson uprising and its impact on the global movement for social justice.

Elise Graham, founder of The Capa Space, states, “This exhibition reminds us of photography’s power to inspire change and propel action. Nina Berman’s work captures the energy, passion, and human connection at the heart of protest movements, encouraging viewers to reflect on their role in shaping our democracy.”

Show Me What Democracy Looks Like – Call for Photographs:

Open now through October 8. Slideshow Screening, October 27, 3-5pm

“Whose Streets” Documentary Film Screening:

September 29, 4:30-6:30pm