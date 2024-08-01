The Arc Westchester to Host Annual ‘Golfing for Kids’ Event on September 16th

The Arc Westchester announcedits annual ‘Golfing for Kids’ golf outing, scheduled for September 16th, 2024, to be held at Knollwood Country Club in Elmsford. This year’s event of fun, food, and philanthropy is all in support of their Children’s School for Early Development, one of the largest providers of community-based, specialized services for young children with developmental disabilities in Westchester County.

September 16 , 10:30 am registration and brunch 11:30am – Shotgun Tee Time 4:30pm – Cocktail Reception 5:30pm – Dinner and Program Special Golf Clinic sponsored by MGA for 15-20 adults with disabilities supported by The Arc Westchester

12:00 pm – 1:30 pm Location: Knollwood Country Club, 200 Knollwood Road Extension, Elmsford, NY.

Fundraising Goals: The Arc Westchester has set a goal of raising $250,000 this year, building on the success of last year’s event. All funds raised are dedicated exclusively to the Children’s School for Early Development which provides educational, social and support services for children, from birth to five years of age, and their families.

This crucial support helps bridge the gap left by reduced federal and state funding, ensuring the continuation of high-quality early intervention and preschool services. “Statistics show that early childhood intervention is critical to ensuring that children can thrive later in life and yet, government funding remains inadequate. If it weren’t for our donors and this outing, I don’t believe we could operate this school which provides critical support for families across Westchester. Despite these challenges, our commitment to early childhood education remains unwavering,” stated Tibi Guzmán, Chief Executive Officer of The Arc Westchester.

Impact of Funds Raised from the Golf Outing:

Professional development workshops for teachers and staff enhancing service quality.

Investments in technology and access to on-line learning materials and activities to enhance instruction.

Class trips to integrate community learning and enrich the educational experience.

Furniture, therapeutic and art supplies, and toys for all classrooms.

Event Features:

Hole-in-one prize of a car, closest to the pin prizes, team prizes, silent auction, live auction, and paddle raise, offering participants many fun ways to contribute.

How to Participate:

Share the information with family, friends, and business associates

Obtain or contribute a silent auction prize

Purchase a sponsorship

Play golf, signup for a foursome, or register for the dinner

Donate or enter the raffle online

For more information, to register, or to donate, visit https://arcwestchester.org/GFK2024/ or contact Todd Bazzini at 914.495.4556, tbazzini@arcwestchester.org