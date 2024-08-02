Temporary TSA Precheck Application “Pop-Up” Set to Return to Westchester County Airport August 5 To 9

County Executive George Latimer announced that residents of Westchester County and surrounding areas will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) TSA PreCheck® program at Westchester County Airport from August 5 to 9, where Idemia will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center event.

Latimer said: “For the third time, we are excited to bring back this opportunity for local community members to enroll right here in our own centrally-located Westchester County Airport. We know this has been a widely popular pop-up opportunity in the past, and we are thankful to the TSA for their continued collaboration to offer this limited-time event once again.”

TSA PreCheck is a valuable travel option that expedites a traveler’s airport security checkpoint screening process. TSA PreCheck allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and approximately 100 airlines participate in the program.

Travelers need only make an appointment online (appointments are being taken now) and complete their enrollment in-person or as a walk-in. Locate the Enrollment Center in the terminal’s 3rd floor observation lounge. The center will be open from Monday, August 5 through Friday, August 9, from 9 a.m. to noon and afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m.

To participate in this enrollment opportunity, travelers should make an appointment online and pre-enroll online. It typically only takes 10 minutes to pre-enroll. After completing the pre-enrollment steps, applicants select the enrollment site for “White Plains, N.Y.” and select “Pop-up: HPN.” Applicants can select an appointment time using the drop down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first available time available, but individuals can choose a different date and/or time using that drop-down menu.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

The application fee is $78 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints and a photograph also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within about 10 days that is valid for five years. Many individuals are approved in just a few days after completing the in-person appointment, so applicants are encouraged to check your status online.