Summer Is Always COOL at Hen Hud Free Library! 

June 18, 2024

When Mother Nature turns up the heat, it’s time to give yourself a break. Cool off at the Hen Hud Free Library (HHFL)!  

Discover what’s happening at HHFL all summer. Catch up on your favorite authors. Get a jump on the coming school year. Try a new skill. Learn a brand new language. There’s something for everyone. Movies, music, crafts, stories, discussions  and more. Or just take a time out in our upstairs lounge. 

When the weather is pleasant, crack a book on the lawn. Munch a picnic lunch under the cool shade of a tree.  

Take in an outdoor concert. See what musical magic your little ones can make in our growing instrument garden. Enjoy a stroll through our Story Walk.  

NOTE > The 2024 Summer Reading Game is ON! Registration for kids in Pre-K to Grade 8 begins June 24. This Year’s Theme: Adventure Begins at Your Library!  

Even when the temps get too HOT, the Hen Hud Library is COOL BEYOND WORDS! 

About the Author: River Journal