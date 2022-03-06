Saluting Our Protectors

Military Tribute Banners for public display in the Town of Cortlandt during 2022 can be ordered at militarytributebanners.org/new-york/cortlandt-manor-ny.html.

Now in its third year, the Town says the program honors and thanks all the brave men and women who have defended our Country and fought for our freedoms in America. “We are proud to support this program and appreciate those families who have previously participated by ordering banners for their loved ones,” said a statement issued by Town Hall.

The banners will be displayed in two locations … Route 9A near the VA Hospital in Montrose and along Oregon Road (Locust Avenue to Hollow Brook Golf Club) in the northern part of Cortlandt from Memorial Day through Veterans Day.

After the banners are taken down, they are presented to the sponsoring family or business as a keepsake.