Peekskill Waterfront to Get $3 Million Facelift

The City of Peekskill has been awarded more than $2.5 million from the New York State Regional Economic Development Councils to fund two waterfront projects — Riverfront Green Connector Trail construction and Fleischmann Pier and Charles Park improvements. Matching funds from City coffers add up to another half-million dollars, for a total $3 million in available monies.

“I would like to congratulate our Planning Department for the countless hours they have dedicated to these projects and the grant application process,” said Mayor Vivian McKenzie. “The funds from New York State will aid the completion of the projects and transform the waterfront in our great city.”

A grant of $1,092,928 and a City match of $184,309 that is available in the Parks and Recreation Fund will pay for structural improvements at Fleischmann Pier and Charles Point Park, with bids scheduled to begin in March 2022.

The 500-foot Fleischmann Pier, built in 1938, is one of the few deep water piers on the Hudson River and was designed long and narrow to handle molasses shipments from ocean-going cargo ships.

The multi-phased project will involve park improvements that include landscaping, seating, stairs, lighting, and electrical work. The project will implement the City’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program by enhancing water-based recreational amenities and providing additional public access to the Hudson River waterfront by creating docking for kayaks and larger vessels.

Riverfront Green Park, with sweeping vistas of Hudson Highlands, is an ideal location for river-watching, trail-walking, family outings, and special events. A grant of $1,480,428 and a City match of $343,544 – through the Parks and Recreation Fund — will construct a trail segment and amenities in Riverfront Green Park, with anticipated bidding to begin in spring 2022.

The project will advance the City’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program and Waterfront Master Plan through enhancing public access and expanding trail opportunities. Among upgrades are beach renourishment, flood control and erosion measures, a living shoreline, an observation platform, and landscaping. The project will complete the City’s nearly three-mile riverside trail system, transforming the Peekskill waterfront into a premier destination in the Hudson Valley.